Man’s Body Found Beside CTE By Cleaners On 20 Mar

A man’s body was found lying in the bushes beside Central Expressway (CTE) heading towards Seletar Expressway (SLE) on 20 Mar morning.

Despite the obscure spot, cleaners spotted the body of an 83-year-old man while they were on duty.

They immediately alerted the police, and paramedics later pronounced him dead at the scene.

Preliminary investigations indicated that the man’s death did not involve foul play. The case is currently under investigation.

According to Shin Min Daily News, cleaners found the 83-year-old man lying down under the bushes beside CTE, near Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10, at 10.25am on 20 Mar.

They immediately called the police.

After rushing down to the scene, Shin Min Daily reporters observed police cars parked around the HDB flats nearby.

Police officers were also stationed to prohibit members of the public from approaching the bushes beside CTE. The left lane of the expressway was also cordoned off.

Shin Min Daily noted that there was a pair of red slippers under the bushes.

Pronounced dead at the scene

The police later confirmed that they had received an alert on an unnatural death along CTE towards SLE.

The spot was near Block 472 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10.

Paramedics found the 83-year-old lying motionless and pronounced him dead at the scene.

Preliminary investigations indicated that the case did not involve foul play. The man was believed to be a resident living alone in a nearby HDB flat.

May he rest in peace

It’s worrying when a dead body, especially one of old age, is discovered in a location least expected.

Details of the man’s unfortunate demise are still largely unknown at press time.

MS News extends our deepest condolences to his family and friends. May he rest in peace.

