Man in US seen walking around with his brain exposed, residents seek help

Residents in US try to help man seen walking around with his brain exposed

Earlier this week, residents in Nashville, Tennessee in the United States (US) tried to help a man who was walking around with his brain exposed.

Photos and videos were shared online by netizens who, both curious and concerned, wanted to locate him and extend him some help.

Man walking around with grievous-looking head injury

On 13 Sept, an X user from Nashville said he had spotted a man walking around with “literally half his head missing”.

The user added that “his skull and brain are visible”.

At around the same time, a Reddit user made a post to r/Nashville about a man fitting the same description. The post asked if anyone knew what had happened to the man after a couple of people approached him out of concern.

Over the next couple of days, residents also shared photos and videos of presumably the same man walking around Nashville.

A large chunk of the the top of his head was missing. This then gave the impression that the back of his head was barely hanging on.

Despite the seemingly critical injury, the man seemed perfectly fine apart from a limp.

Man allegedly left medical care to have a smoke

Then on 18 Sept, another Reddit user shared the original post from r/Nashville to r/ems.

One of the comments claimed the man asked to be discharged against medical advice. The staff wouldn’t allow the man to use his vape pen inside the hospital. As a result, he asked to leave, the comment said.

This is seemingly corroborated by a comment made from the original post. In the comment, the Reddit user claimed he had spoked to the man.

“He said he had been released from Vanderbilt Hospital just that morning, after they wouldn’t allow him to keep his vape pen,” the comment said.

