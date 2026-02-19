M’sian man arrested after smashing ATMs at multiple bank branches, causing nearly S$20K in damage

67-year-old man arrested after smashing ATMs at multiple bank branches in Kuala Lumpur

A 67-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly vandalising a series of automated teller machines (ATMs) at several bank branches in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, reportedly out of frustration after failing to withdraw money.

Footage circulating online shows a man entering ATM lobbies and striking the machines’ screens with what appeared to be a rock before leaving the premises.

Multiple reports lodged over two days

The first report was made at 8.40am on Monday (16 Feb), after an ATM technician discovered cracked screens while carrying out routine maintenance at a bank branch in Jinjang Selatan.

Four more reports of similar vandalism were lodged the following day. Police said two incidents occurred at the Jinjang Selatan branch, while the remaining cases were reported at branches in Jinjang Utara.

Total losses were estimated at around RM60,000 (about S$19,400), with authorities saying the machines’ screens were smashed using an object believed to be a rock.

Security footage that surfaced online shows a man in a grey shirt and a blue helmet entering the ATM area before striking the screens, while photos of the damage were also shared on social media.

Culprit arrested, investigations ongoing

Police later arrested a 67-year-old local man at about 3.21pm on Wednesday (18 Feb) at his rented room in Taman Mastiara.

Sentul district police chief Assistant Commissioner Basri Sagoni said officers seized several items believed to be linked to the incidents, including clothing, a motorcycle, a helmet, and a rock suspected to have been used to damage the machines.

Initial questioning indicated the suspect acted out of frustration after failing to withdraw money from an ATM.

Police said five reported ATM vandalism cases in Jinjang have been resolved following the arrest. The case is being investigated under Section 427 of the Penal Code for committing mischief causing damage or loss to property.

Investigations are ongoing and the case will be referred to the Deputy Public Prosecutor.

Featured image adapted from Reddit and LIM LIP ENG 林立迎 on Facebook.