Man Hurls Vulgarities & Tries To Fight With Police After Failing Breathalyser Test

Since drink driving is extremely dangerous for both drivers and other road users, those who are caught will be punished accordingly.

Recently, a video posted on a Facebook page, Beh Chia Lor, showed several police officers pinning a man down at a petrol station.

The man could also be heard shouting vulgarities at the police officers.

According to The Straits Times (ST), the man was apparently intoxicated and failed the breathalyser test.

Apart from drink driving, he was also arrested for using abusive language to a public servant and preventing officers from arresting him.

Man fails breathalyser test & shouts at police

On Tuesday (2 Nov), a 31-year-old man was arrested at a petrol station for several offences, including drink driving.

Source

The police told ST that they received a call at around 7.26am as their assistance was required at a petrol station at 141 Bukit Timah Road.

ST reported that the man had reeked of alcohol and also failed a breathalyser test. He was then informed by the officers they would be arresting him for drink driving.

However, the police told ST that the man hurled expletives at officers and even challenged them to a fight. This could also be heard in the video posted on Facebook.

Man arrested by officers after resisting

Since the man resisted getting arrested, necessary force was required for officers to restrain him.

It could be seen in the video that the man was trying hard to prevent the officers from arresting him. After much struggle, the officers finally pinned him down onto the floor.

Source

Upon further investigations, it was revealed the man had allegedly given false particulars to the officers.

The police said he was subsequently arrested for several offences:

Suspected drink driving Using vulgarities against a public servant Using criminal force to prevent a public servant from discharge of his duty Providing false information to a public servant

Police investigations are still ongoing.

Do not drink and drive

Everyone would know that it is never a good idea to drink and drive, even if you think you’re sober.

Kudos to the officers for nabbing the man before he caused any serious accidents on the road while intoxicated.

Let this be a reminder for all drivers not to drink and drive as safety should always come first.

Featured image adapted from Beh Chia Lor on Facebook.