Man Who Got BTO 15 Years After Marriage Emphasises Importance Of CPF, Thanks Wife For Support

42-Year-Old Man Overjoyed At Getting BTO After 15 Years Of Marriage

Earlier this month, a post about a man receiving the keys to his Build-to-Order (BTO) flat after 15 years of marriage went viral on Facebook.

He shared a little about his long journey towards the achievement and received lots of encouraging responses online.

Shortly after, Berita Harian (BH) interviewed him and his wife and even got a peek at their new home.

Man gets 4-room Sengkang BTO after 15 years of marriage

Speaking to BH, the man in question, Mr Mohammad Azim, shared that he secured the BTO flat only on his third try.

This marked the end of a 15-year wait for the 42-year-old delivery driver, who previously stayed in a rental home with his wife and four daughters aged seven to 14 years old.

As he had little savings and no CPF money when he got married at the age of 27, Mr Azim and his wife first stayed with his in-laws for five years. They then rented a home in Ang Mo Kio for the next 10 years.

Throughout that time, however, he harboured the intention of getting his own home for his family. Sadly, his financial situation didn’t allow it.

First 2 tries failed

Over the years, Mr Azim worked various odd jobs alongside his wife to build up their savings and realise their dreams.

He credited his wife for being his ultimate source of motivation, as she kept pushing and encouraging him to work hard.

But even as their savings grew, securing the home wasn’t easy. Mr Azim told BH that he first applied for an HDB flat in Punggol in 2012 but didn’t follow through with the process as the couple was awaiting the arrival of their third child.

He tried again in 2015 for a flat in the same estate but failed as demand was overwhelming.

Nevertheless, he never gave up and was eventually successful on his third try when he applied for a home in 2017. He later received his keys on 8 Sep 2023.

On how the long wait and hard work paid off, Mr Azim said,

Of course, my kids, all of whom are daughters. Seeing them happy with their own rooms makes me happy. They (his wife and kids) are all happy, I will be more happy.

CPF important in getting a home

Having taken on different jobs to get by, Mr Azim realised the importance of having CPF savings in purchasing a home.

Even with a small salary, as long as there’s CPF, CPF is really, really important if you want to buy a house.

He thus encourages others to find a job with CPF contributions as insufficient finances can make buying a flat difficult. Couples and families should also plan their finances well.

As for Mr Azim himself, he and his family are in the midst of moving into their new home, which he estimates will be done by the end of October.

They won’t be carrying out much renovation work and will be reusing most of their existing furniture.

Mr Azim explained that the flat is just the beginning and that they’ll also have to pay utility bills and other fees. Moreover, his father-in-law had advised him against accumulating debt as he wouldn’t be able to enjoy the fruits of his labour.

We’re certainly glad to see Mr Azim and his family happily settling into their own home. Here’s hoping that they’ll have many good years there together.

