Man Crosses Bugis Road After Traffic Light Turns Green, Quickly Runs Back To Sidewalk

Sometimes when crossing roads, we may find ourselves in deep thought that we end up not paying attention to our surroundings.

It could look like we’re daydreaming instead.

On Monday (14 Dec), one driver shared on Facebook that he decided to give a ‘daydreaming’ pedestrian a ‘wake up call’ when the latter was still crossing the road after traffic lights turned green for motorists.

The driver hit the honk right away upon seeing the pedestrian to alert him.

The man then immediately retreated back to the sidewalk.

Man in Bugis crosses road halfway after traffic light turns green

Dashcam footage shared by the driver shows a busy crossing right outside Bugis Junction.

Pedestrians are still seen brisk walking across the road as the red man on the traffic light comes on.

But despite the fact that pedestrians are no longer suppose to cross, a man in orange casually strolls onto the road right then.

He saunters on, seemingly in a world of his own.

Driver honks after seeing pedestrian

The ‘daydreaming’ pedestrian almost makes it halfway across the road when the traffic light turns green for motorists.

At this moment, the driver decides to alert the pedestrian, giving him a rightful ‘wake up call’.

He accelerates and starts honking almost immediately as the light turns green. Looks like his actions did the trick.

Visibly shocked, the man apparently realises he is in the wrong before hurriedly running back to the sidewalk.

The driver then continues on his journey.

Netizens amused, some thought driver could be more understanding

Some netizens found the situation amusing, even saying that they’d try this ‘tactic’ on other daydreaming pedestrians.

But others thought the driver had gone a little overboard. This netizen said he agrees with the driver’s decision to honk and alert the pedestrian, but also asks the driver to be more understanding.

After all, such incidents can happen to anyone from time to time.

Another netizen implored all drivers to be courteous on the road, even if they have the right of way.

Always be vigilant on roads

Although the distracted pedestrian probably did not mean to cross the road when he wasn’t suppose to, he was still in the wrong.

Thankfully in this case, motorists were attentive and did not speed away once the traffic light turned green.

Whether you agree with the driver’s actions, it did serve its purpose of warning the pedestrian of the danger he’s in.

Hopefully, this is a lesson for all of us to be vigilant on roads at all times.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.