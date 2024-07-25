Man in S’pore who burns Mercedes down by imitating movie scene to unlock it faces 3 years in prison

Man burns his Mercedes by imitating scene from ‘Ghost Rider’ in order to unlock it

A man in Singapore has been sentenced to three years, seven months, and eight weeks in prison for a series of crimes committed last year, which totalled 19 charges.

Notably, the 30-year-old man set fire to his Mercedes last year after he tried to unlock and drive the car by imitating a scene in the movie and comic, ‘Ghost Rider’.

Later, the man admitted to being under the influence of drugs when he committed the act.

Man burns Mercedes after he forgets keys

On 21 January last year, Shiva Gandas realised that he did not bring his smart key for his Mercedes-Benz sedan car. Instead of turning back home like an average person, he chose to imitate a movie scene.

This cost him his Mercedes, which went up in flames after he used a lighter to light the ignition switch in the car — as seen in the movie and comic ‘Ghost Rider’.

The plastic around the ignition switch button began to melt and catch fire. The fire then spread to the driver’s seat and black smoke began to emerge from the car, which had been parked at the third-floor carpark of North Park Residences in Yishun.

According to Lianhe Zaobao, some residents saw the thick smoke and tried to put out the fire with a fire extinguisher, but were rejected twice by Gandas.

Leaving them little choice, the residents notified the security guards.

Upon seeing his car seat on fire, Gandas abandoned his car and went straight home, while the apartment residents and security guards put out the fire using eight fire extinguishers.

Man under the influence when he burns Mercedes down

After receiving a police report about the incident, the police went to Gandas’ home to question him regarding the incident, but no one answered the door.

After 45 minutes, the police heard shouting and the sound of someone smashing something inside the house.

With the help of the landlord, the police then entered the unit.

Gandas was arrested at the scene. The police also found pepper spray, a stun device, and drugs inside the house.

Gandas later admitted that he had smoked methamphetamine (also known as “ice”) that day.

Drives friend’s car without licence, causing a chain of accidents

Investigations have revealed further crimes committed by Gandas.

On 2 Jan last year, Gandas drove his friend’s car without a licence, causing a series of car accidents when he switched lanes on the expressway.

His friend had forgotten his keys after dinner and Gandas, who didn’t have a licence, drove the car. Failing to pay attention to the road conditions when switching lanes on the Central Expressway heading towards the Seletar Expressway, he collided with the car behind.

That car then hit the fence on the right, spun, and then hit another car.

Two drivers suffered minor injuries during the incident, and Gandas fled the scene.

Argues with girl while holding knife

Another incident that came to light happened on 24 Sept 2022 when Gandas had an argument with a girl on Pahang Street at around 2.25am.

Ganas had tried to pull the girl into a car but was stopped by the girl’s friends.

This incited Ganas to question the girl’s companions while brandishing a claw knife.

After receiving a police report from the girl’s friend, the police rushed to the scene. Ganas fled the scene instantaneously, throwing the claw knife under the car.

The knife, measuring 19cm, was later discovered by the police.

Faces 19 charges for his multiple antics

The 30-year-old faced 19 charges including mischief and arson, contravening the Misuse of Drugs Act and the Road Traffic Act.

After admitting to nine of the charges, he was sentenced on 23 July to three years, seven months, and eight weeks in prison, nine strokes of the cane, and a S$4,800 fine.

In addition, he faces a two-year ban from holding any level of driving license.

Also read: Lamborghini driver burns to death following car crash in M’sia, passenger injured

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Marvel Comics and court documents on Lianhe Zaobao.