Lamborghini driver burns to death following car crash in M’sia, passenger injured

Lamborghini driver burns to death in Malaysia

A man in his 60s driving a Lamborghini burned to death after the car crashed and caught fire, reported The Star.

The incident happened on the Kuala Lumpur-Karak highway in Malaysia on Sunday (30 June).

Fortunately, members of the public were able to extract the female passenger from the burning car.

The victim’s remains are currently in police custody for further investigation.

Lamborghini driver was trapped in his seat

According to a New Straits Time report, the incident occurred at 9am.

The Bentong Fire and Rescue Department was alerted to the incident at 9.06 am.

By the time they reached the location 25 minutes later, the car was “100% engulfed in flames”, with the driver trapped inside and pinned to his seat.

Meanwhile, members of the public had helped the female passenger get out of the vehicle before the car completely burned.

Female passenger sustained injuries

The female passenger, who sustained injuries, was taken to hospital by motorists, said Pahang Fire and Rescue Department deputy director Ismail Abdul Ghani.

Meanwhile, the driver was confirmed to have died on the spot by Health Ministry personnel, reported The Star.

Firemen extracted the driver’s body from the burned car and handed it to the police.

Featured image adapted from Balai Bomba Dan Penyelamat Bentong on Facebook, Sin Chew Daily