Man Filmed Caning & Dragging Dog In Yishun, Witness Expresses Disgust With His Actions

Man Filmed Caning & Dragging Dog At Yishun Junction

For most pet owners, their furry friends are like family, so seeing any animal getting hurt is heartbreaking.

That was the case for this motorist who captured an alleged dog abuser at a junction in Yishun.

With the help of his dashcam, the motorist was able to capture the man caning and dragging his pet dog by its leash.

This continued for a while as the traffic lights were changing. The man then set off on his bicycle, pulling the dog along on a leash.

Witness spots man dragging dog by its leash at Yishun crossing

On Thursday (21 July), a Facebook user shared dashcam footage of what appears to be a man mistreating his pet dog. Along with the video, he wrote a caption expressing his disgust at the incident, mentioning that watching the events unfold made him sick.

In the 42-second clip, the motorist pulls up to a junction between Yishun Avenue 1 and Yishun Street 41.

While waiting for the traffic lights to change, he spotted a man on a bicycle with a dog, standing near a crossing.

As the man rested one foot on the ground, he began tugging at the dog’s leash.

This appeared to prompt the creature to cower behind the bicycle which seemingly angered its owner.

Although the footage is quite blurry, the OP mentioned that the dog owner was also holding onto a long cane.

Perhaps letting out his frustration, the man started striking the dog with the cane before the creature eventually plopped onto the floor.

Even after the dog sat still, the owner took another swipe at the creature, as if for good measure.

He then readied himself back on the bicycle as the traffic lights changed in his favour.

With the green man now lit, he cycled away, pulling the dog along with him.

The video ends with the man tugging at the leash again as the dog lagged behind.

MS News has reached out to the Animal & Veterinary Service (AVS) for comment on the matter and will update the article accordingly.

Hope authorities can identify the culprit

It’s disheartening to see some owners punishing their pets in public, knowing full well that there are people watching.

Hopefully, the authorities can identify the man and take him to task. We hope, for the dog’s sake too, that this was a one-off incident.

In the meantime, we hope that the dog is doing okay and receiving sufficient care and attention.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.