Man in Thailand drives car into swimming pool after mum refuses to rent condo for him

car pool university

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The 29-year-old man was alone in the car at the time of the incident.

By - 19 Jun 2026, 5:05 pm

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Man ploughed car into university swimming pool after argument

A 29-year-old man drove his car into a swimming pool at Chulalongkorn University’s campus in Bangkok on Thursday (18 June).

Prior to the incident, he reportedly had a heated argument with his mother over the rental of a condominium.

SUV found submerged

The white SUV was found submerged in the campus pool in front of a building.

Police were subsequently alerted at approximately 5.45am.

car pool university

Source: ThaiPBS

The driver, identified only as 29-year-old Chin (name transliterated from Thai), sustained minor injuries.

He was then transported to Charoenkrung Pracharak Hospital for medical evaluation.

Mother refused to rent condominium for him

Preliminary investigations revealed that the incident was triggered by a domestic argument.

Mr Chin had asked his mother to rent a condominium for about 27,000 baht (S$1,060) per month.

However, the woman refused his request.

car pool university

Source: Amarin TV

Upset, he then accelerated, crashed through the campus’ perimeter barriers, and drove directly into the pool.

Mr Chin also allegedly ignored security guards’ attempts to stop him.

No injuries during incident

Fortunately, no students, staff, or bystanders were injured.

Police confirmed that the driver was alone in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

car pool university

Source: Amarin TV

Authorities are continuing to investigate the incident, including a thorough assessment of the driver’s mental state and a review of the timeline and motives behind his actions.

Mr Chin may face criminal charges once the investigation is complete.

Also read: SUV crashes into loan shop in Thailand, worker narrowly escapes getting hit

SUV crashes into loan shop in Thailand, worker narrowly escapes getting hit

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Featured image adapted from Amarin TV.

Article written by:

Thanawut Fasaisirinan
Thanawut Fasaisirinan
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