‘Very unhygienic and inappropriate behaviour’: Man seen defecating at HDB staircase landing in Punggol

Man caught on CCTV footage defecating at Punggol HDB staircase landing, leaves without cleaning up

A man was caught on CCTV footage defecating at a HDB staircase landing in Punggol, leaving behind a “mess” and a strong stench.

The incident was captured on Facebook user Shila Omar’s security camera, and she posted the clip on Monday (Feb 23) morning.

Unknown male defecates at staircase landing

In the video, a man clad in a green top is seen climbing up a staircase landing at Blk 138 Edgedale Plains.

The man appears to scan around for cameras and people before quickly half-squatting and pulling down his shorts to defecate.

Shila lives on the second floor of the block, and her security camera captured the entire ordeal.

The man can be seen clutching toilet paper in one hand before he squats and empties his bowels in public.

He then tosses the used toilet paper on top of his excrement before casually walking back down the staircase.

‘Unhygienic and inappropriate behaviour’

Speaking to MS News, Shila mentioned that she was leaving for work at around 8.40am on 23 Feb when she noticed “something” on the staircase landing.

“Initially, I thought it was a brown cloth, but there was a strong smell,” she said.

Zooming in with her camera, she eventually realised that the “item” was human waste.

Shila reviewed her CCTV footage, which captured the young man defecating at the staircase landing area.

“It is very unhygienic and inappropriate behaviour,” Sheila said, before adding that she did not know who the man was.

She questioned why he opted to defecate at the staircase landing, noting that there were toilet facilities at the nearby kopitiam and clinic.

Police report filed, town council cleans up mess

Shila confirmed that she had called the town council for assistance and that a cleaner arrived one hour later to clean the area.

She also told MS News that a police report had been filed, hoping that her CCTV footage could help identify the individual.

This is the first time such an incident has occurred outside her house, according to Shila.

Netizens appalled by man’s actions

Many netizens were appalled by the man’s actions, calling it “unacceptable” and “unhygienic”.

Others urged Shila to report the issue immediately to the relevant authorities.

MS News has reached out to Punggol Town Council for comments.

