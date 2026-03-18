S’porean man arrested and charged after allegedly placing pork and offensive note outside Muslim woman’s flat in Tampines

Singaporean man arrested and charged, allegedly placed pork and offensive note outside Muslim woman’s flat

A Singaporean man was arrested and subsequently charged after he allegedly placed pork and an offensive note outside a Muslim woman’s flat in Tampines.

Daniel Goh, 36, was charged in court on Tuesday (17 March), on one count of deliberately insulting the religious belief of another person in Singapore.

Placed pork and offensive note outside Muslim woman’s door

Goh allegedly placed a piece of meat, believed to be pork, on the doorstep of a flat at Block 838, Tampines Street 82 at about 5.35am on 15 March, Channel NewsAsia reported.

This occurred during the fasting month of Ramadan.

He is also accused of placing a handwritten note containing words that are offensive towards the victim’s religion on their gate.

Goh was remanded for a medical examination and will return to court later this month.

Arrested within four hours of report

According to a statement by the Singapore Police Force (SPF), the police were alerted to an incident at around 3.40pm on March 15.

Through follow-up investigations, along with the aid of images from police cameras, Bedok Police Division officers were able to establish the suspect’s identity.

The individual was arrested within four hours of the report, SPF said.

The man will be charged in court with the offence under Section 17F(4) of the Maintenance of Religious Harmony Act 1990, which carries an imprisonment term of up to five years, a fine, or both.

SPF also said that they take a very serious view of acts that threaten Singapore’s racial and religious harmony.

Any individual who makes remarks or acts in a manner which can cause ill-will and hostility between different races and religious groups in Singapore will be dealt with firmly, SPF affirmed.

Also read: S’pore secondary school teacher charged with loan shark harassment, left pork & threat note at Dawson flat

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Featured image adapted from MS News.