S’pore secondary school teacher charged with loan shark harassment, left pork & threat note at Dawson flat

St Patrick’s School teacher charged with loan shark harassment was Head of Department for English and Literature

A secondary school teacher from St Patrick’s School has been charged with conspiring to harass a Dawson Road resident on behalf of an unlicensed moneylender, after a paper bag containing raw pork and a threatening note was found hanging at the victim’s flat.

On Thursday (27 Nov), 41-year-old Geraldine Quek Yi Ling was charged with acting on behalf of a loan shark identified in court documents as “Travis Heng”.

She has been remanded at the Central Police Division, and her case will be heard again on 4 Dec.

Alleged plot with Malaysian accomplice

According to The Straits Times (ST), Quek allegedly worked with Malaysian national Mohd Hairul Nizam Mohd Johar, 40, to carry out the harassment on 19 Nov.

Hairul had earlier faced the same charge, though it was withdrawn on Friday (28 Nov).

He is accused of hanging a paper bag of pork on the gate of a Housing Board flat along Dawson Road, near Alexandra Road.

Inside was a note addressed to a man with a Muslim-sounding name who had allegedly defaulted on a loan.

The warning read: “What’s owed must be paid. Call me before I come and burn your… house. This is your final warning.”

Public government records show Quek had been listed for bankruptcy across 10 different cases in 2021.

Teacher is Head of Department at St Patrick’s School

An online search shows that Quek is the Head of Department for English Language and Literature at St Patrick’s School.

According to ST, the Ministry of Education (MOE) stated in response that they take “a serious view of staff misconduct and will not hesitate to take disciplinary action against those who fail to adhere to our standards of conduct and discipline, including dismissal from service”.

MOE added that it will proceed with disciplinary processes once court proceedings conclude.

As of 30 Nov, St Patrick’s School’s website has removed Quek as “HOD English Language & Literature” though she had been previously listed as such.

Source: St Patrick’s School website

Separate charge for unlawful work activity

Quek’s partner Hairul is also facing a separate allegation of collecting and delivering parcels to multiple locations in Singapore without a valid work pass, ST said.

This charge covers the period from early 2024 to 19 Nov 2025.

His case will be mentioned in court again on 9 Dec.

