‘Settle next time’: Man arrested for loanshark harassment after allegedly splashing paint on Chai Chee flat

Man arrested within a day for alleged loanshark harassment at Chai Chee flat

A 34-year-old man has been arrested for his suspected role in a loanshark harassment case at Chai Chee Street on Sunday (19 Oct).

He allegedly splashed paint on a flat’s entrance and left a note which included the words, “settle next time”.

Main gate & door of Chai Chee unit splashed with paint

The incident occurred at about 12.20am that morning, according to a news release by the Singapore Police Force (SPF) on 19 Oct.

Besides splashing the main gate and door of the residential unit with red paint, a “debtor’s note” was left behind, SPF said.

On it was written, “settle next time come sure neighbour”.

It is uncertain what was meant by the phrase.

Man arrested within the same day

Through investigations and police camera footage, officers from Bedok Police Division identified the man.

The suspect was arrested later that same day.

A notebook, a black and red marker, a mobile phone, and six tins of paint were seized as evidence.

Man charged with loanshark harassment, believed to be involved in other similar cases

On Monday (20 Oct), the man was charged in court with the offence of loanshark harassment under the Moneylenders Act 2008.

First-time offenders face up to five years in prison, a fine of between S$5,000 and S$50,000, and up to six strokes of the cane.

However, “preliminary investigations revealed that he is believed to be involved in other similar cases of loanshark harassment”, SPF said.

Zero tolerance for loanshark harassment: SPF

SPF reiterated that it has “zero tolerance” for loanshark harassment activities.

Those who carry out deliberate vandalism, cause public disturbance or disrupt public safety will be “dealt with severely”, it said, adding:

Members of the public are advised to stay away from loansharks and not work with or assist them in any way.

They can also call the police at “999” if they suspect that someone is involved in such activities.

Featured image adapted from Singapore Police Force.