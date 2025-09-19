‘Unknown liquid’ splashed on Punggol unit, 23-year-old man arrested for suspected loanshark harassment

23-year-old man arrested for suspected loanshark harassment in Punggol Field

A man was arrested after a unit in Punggol was splashed with an “unknown liquid substance” in what police have identified as a loanshark harassment attempt.

On Wednesday (17 Sept) at about 11.20pm, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) were alerted to the incident at a residential unit along Punggol Field.

The unit’s main gate had been splashed with an unidentified liquid.

Telegram job led to harassment attempt

Officers from Ang Mo Kio Police Division swiftly launched an investigation.

With the aid of police cameras, they were able to quickly identify the suspect.

The 23-year-old man was arrested the following day (18 Sept), according to the SPF press release.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the man had responded to a job advertisement on Telegram, which directed him to harass a debtor.

To be charged in court for Punggol loanshark harassment

The suspect will be charged in court on Friday (19 Sept) under the Moneylenders Act 2008.

For first-time offenders, loanshark harassment carries the following penalties:

A fine between S$5,000 and S$50,000

Imprisonment of up to five years

Caning of up to six strokes

The police emphasised their “zero tolerance” for such activities.

“Those who deliberately vandalise properties, cause annoyance or disrupt public safety, peace and security, will be dealt with severely in accordance with the law,” the statement said.

Members of the public are reminded not to engage with or assist loansharks in any way.

Anyone with information on such activities should call the police at 999 immediately.

Also read: Teen arrested for allegedly leaving debtor’s note on foolscap paper at Haig Road home

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from the Singapore Police Force and Viralyft on Pexels, for illustration purposes only.