Man in China marries son’s girlfriend after convincing them to break up

Man in China convinced son to break up with girlfriend as she was ‘not a suitable match for their family’

Nothing stings quite like a romantic betrayal — especially if it comes from your own father.

A man in China told his son he “disapproved” of his girlfriend, convincing him to break up with her.

But the son would later find out to his shock that his father married the very girl he had so vehemently disapproved of.

Former Bank of China chairman was married four times

The father is 63-year-old Liu Liange, former chairman of the Bank of China.

Public record states that the former banker was married four times, with each of his wives getting progressively younger, reported the South China Morning Post.

But it was his latest wife that raised the most eyebrows.

Man in China disapproved of relationship of son & girlfriend

Liu first met his fourth wife when his son introduced her to the family as his girlfriend.

The former banker disapproved of their relationship, telling his son that the girl was “not a suitable match for their family background”.

Heartbroken, his son eventually separated from the girl.

But a mere six months later, the son discovered that his father’s latest wife was the very girl whom his father said wasn’t suited for their family.

The shocking betrayal plunged the young man into depression.

Father sentenced to death in China

Liu was handed a suspended death sentence in November for corrupt financial dealings, reported Reuters.

The court found that he had accepted bribes of more than 121 million yuan (S$22.5 million) and illegally issued more than 3.32 billion yuan (S$618 million) in loans.

He would not be immediately executed, but was given a two-year reprieve as he had confessed to the crime and most of the stolen property was recovered.

If he commits further crimes during this period, the sentence will be carried out.

Disgraced banker’s romantic life was as corrupt as his financial dealings

Since then, it has come to light that the man’s romantic life was just as perverse.

He reportedly achieved initial professional success due to the influence of his first wife, who was the child of a high-ranking official. But once he achieved recognition, he divorced her and married his younger mistress instead.

Liu’s behaviour only escalated from there. He is alleged to have invited many of his female subordinates to his office at night for more intimate conversations.

The former banker has been described as “morally corrupt”, a term used for officials who have had at least three mistresses.

Expelled from the Communist Party

Liu’s downfall started when he was expelled from the Chinese Community Party in October 2023, accused of taking bribes and other illegal activities.

This came as a surprise to the public due to his rapid rise to the top.

In 2019, he became the youngest chairman among the “Big Four” state-owned banks when promoted to Bank of China chairman.

