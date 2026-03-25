Man in M’sia allegedly chokes wife & holds knife to her neck after she asks for fried chicken

Man allegedly threatens wife with knife over fried chicken request

A 38-year-old man in Cheras, Malaysia, has been accused of assaulting his wife and threatening her with a knife after she asked him to buy fried chicken.

The Star reported that the incident occurred at about 3.30pm on 11 March at a flat in Sri Sabah.

According to Cheras District Police Chief Assistant Commissioner Mohd Rosdi Daud, the 34-year-old victim had asked her husband to buy ayam gepuk as she was craving it.

The suspect allegedly became angered by the request.

Wife allegedly choked, slapped and punched

He is said to have shouted at her before the situation escalated into physical violence.

The man allegedly choked his wife and held a knife to her neck.

He also reportedly punched her in the head and slapped her face.

The victim sustained injuries to the right side of her neck and sought treatment at Hospital Canselor Tuanku Muhriz in Cheras.

She later lodged a police report at about 9.03pm the same day.

Police arrest suspect, investigations ongoing

Police subsequently arrested the man following the report.

ACP Mohd Rosdi confirmed that investigations are ongoing, with the case referred to the district Criminal Investigation Department for further action.

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