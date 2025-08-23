Man in Taiwan spits out cockroach after drinking Coke at hotel restaurant

taiwan man cola cockroach

The hotel eventually waived the meal.

By - 23 Aug 2025, 3:09 pm

Man shocked to find whole cockroach in Coke from hotel restaurant

A man dining at a restaurant in Yilan, Taiwan, got more than he bargained for when he reportedly spat out a whole cockroach while drinking a Coke.

According to a Threads post on Tuesday (19 Aug), the man did not spot the insect when he initially took sips of the drink.

taiwan man cola cockroach

Source: @hellobaby__ on Threads

The ‘victim’ only discovered the cockroach after pouring the soft drink into a cup of ice. Hence, it’s unclear if the cockroach was in the can or in the cup of ice.

Hotel waived meal after unhygenic incident

The hotel, where the restaurant was located, initially offered a 20% discount and a complimentary cake as compensation.

Following further discussions, the hotel agreed to waive the meal.

Authorities inspect hotel following incident

The incident sparked heated debates online, prompting the Yilan County Health Bureau to inspect the hotel.

Officials confirmed that tableware was properly cleaned and that the dining and food preparation areas complied with hygiene regulations.

taiwan man cola cockroach

Source: United Daily News

However, the health bureau stressed that the restaurant must step up pest control, offer better protection for ice and ice-making equipment, and ensure overall food hygiene.

Netizens claimed they previously saw rats & cockroaches in restaurant

After his post, some netizens shared their experiences, claiming they had previously spotted rats and cockroaches in the restaurant, with past incidents reportedly compensated with red packets.

Others vowed never to return, saying they had seen insects running across the tables

taiwan man cola cockroach

Source: @hellobaby__ on Threads

The same restaurant made made headlines last year when a customer reportedly found a small cockroach in their plum drink.

Featured image adapted from @hellobaby__ on Threads.

