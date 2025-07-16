M’sian man in coma after SLE crash caused by drink driver, was planning to marry next year

SLE crash leaves man in coma for 20 days, now being treated in ICU

A Malaysian man has been left fighting for his life in the ICU after a serious crash on the Seletar Expressway (SLE) that saw him flung from his motorcycle and left in a coma for 20 days.

The horrific accident happened at around 5.15am on 25 June, near the Seletar West Link exit heading towards the Central Expressway (CTE), reported Shin Min Daily News (SMDN).

Couple thrown off bike after early morning crash

The victim, 32-year-old Guo Jiahong from Ipoh, was riding his motorcycle into Singapore from Johor with his fiancée, 37-year-old Lin Yingying from Penang, when disaster struck.

The impact from the crash hurled both riders from the motorcycle. When Ms Lin regained consciousness, she found her partner unresponsive and bleeding heavily from his ears and nose.

Ms Lin also suffered a fractured right arm along with abrasions to her legs and back.

The couple had been together for seven years and were planning to register their marriage next year.

Man remains in ICU after multiple surgeries

Mr Guo sustained severe brain trauma and has undergone three surgeries — two on his brain and one on his right shoulder, his younger brother Guo Jiasheng, 31, told SMDN.

Initially, things looked hopeful. Mr Guo was moved from the ICU to a general ward.

But his condition deteriorated again on 9 July, and he was sent back to the ICU after developing hydrocephalus (fluid build-up in the brain) and breathing complications.

30-year-old driver arrested for drink driving

The Singapore Police Force confirmed that the crash involved two cars and one motorcycle. A 30-year-old man has been arrested for drink driving and careless driving.

According to SMDN, the driver had collided with another car, and Mr Guo’s motorcycle crashed into the accident scene moments later, flinging the couple from their bike.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said both victims were rushed to Tan Tock Seng Hospital — Mr Guo was unconscious, while Ms Lin remained conscious.

Medical bills hit S$90,000, family struggles to cope

The financial toll is now mounting. Mr Guo, who had worked in Singapore’s F&B industry since he was 19, was in between jobs and waiting for a new work permit at the time of the crash.

He had planned to join Ms Lin at the food factory where she works.

“The incident happened when he drove me to work,” Ms Lin said.

His brother shared that the medical bills have ballooned to S$90,000, with over S$30,000 already paid, and the family is now struggling to keep up with the cost.

Also read: 4 people sent to hospital after 2 chain collisions on TPE & PIE on same day, 11 vehicles involved

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News.