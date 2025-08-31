Man arrested for series of thefts in Yishun, suspected to be man in viral video crawling along HDB corridor

Man seen in viral video crawling along Yishun HDB corridor arrested for suspected involvement in multiple thefts

A man who was caught on camera crawling along a Yishun HDB corridor has been arrested for his suspected involvement in a string of corridor thefts.

In a press release on 29 Aug, the police said they had arrested a 48-year-old man linked to several thefts between 15 and 25 Aug 2025.

The first case was reported on 15 Aug, when a woman’s jacket allegedly went missing from her HDB corridor.

The following day, another resident discovered that his shirt and trousers had vanished from the laundry rack sitting in the common corridor outside his flat.

Between 17 and 25 Aug, more residents reported spotting a suspicious figure loitering along the common corridors of several Yishun Ring Road blocks.

Arrested with stolen jacket in possession

After conducting “extensive ground enquiries” and reviewing CCTV footage, officers from Woodlands Police Division identified the suspect and arrested him on 28 Aug.

Police later recovered the jacket allegedly stolen from the first victim in his possession.

Suspect charged in court on 30 Aug

The court charged the man on Saturday (30 Aug) with theft under Section 379 of the Penal Code 1871.

If convicted, he faces up to three years in prison, a fine, or both.

Earlier this month, a viral TikTok clip showed a man crawling on all fours along a Yishun HDB corridor, alarming residents and fuelling speculation about his intentions.

The clip, a CCTV footage from a camera along an HDB corridor, was allegedly uploaded by a Yishun resident and included an on-screen warning saying: “YISHUN WATCH OUT FOR THIS MAN”.

The authorities have not confirmed if this arrest is related to that particular footage.

However, the timeline and location of the reported thefts align with where the incident occurred, suggesting they may be related.

