Man in Indonesia allegedly kills partner & cuts her body into 300 pieces due to ‘heartbreak’

A 24-year-old man in Indonesia has been arrested for brutally murdering his 25-year-old partner and mutilating her body into more than 300 pieces, reports Indonesia news site Tempo.

The murder occurred on 31 Aug when the suspect, Alvi Maulana, stabbed the victim, Tiara Angelina Saraswati, in the neck with a kitchen knife in their rented room along Jalan Lidah Wetan, Surabaya.

After ensuring that Ms Tiara was dead, Alvi began cutting her body into hundreds of pieces using a kitchen knife, a large knife, a hammer, and steel scissors.

Discarded body parts in bushes, hid some in rented room

65 of the body parts were discarded in some bushes, while the remaining pieces were stored in his rented room.

The crime came to light when a local resident found the body parts and alerted the police, leading to an investigation on 6 Sept.

Through the use of the Mobile Automated Multi-Biometric Identification System (MAMBIS), Ms Tiara’s identity was confirmed.

Suspect confessed to his murder, claiming ‘heartbreak’ as motive

On 7 Sept, police raided the room and arrested Alvi.

Upon searching the room, they found hundreds of dismembered body parts of the deceased.

Alvi confessed that his motive for the murder was “heartbreak”, although the specific reasons for his emotional distress remain unclear, according to Kompas.

He has been charged with premeditated murder and faces the possibility of life imprisonment or the death penalty.

Investigation ongoing to find other missing body parts

The Forensic Department at the Pusdik Sabhara Porong Hospital confirmed that it has received 310 body parts so far.

However, additional body parts are still being sought.

“On Saturday (6 Sept), we received about 63 body parts, including muscle tissue, fat, scalp, and hair. On Sunday (7 Sept), we received 239 bone fragments, including 8 pieces of the right and left thigh bones, and 22 teeth,” said Dr Zaid, the Head of the Forensic Department.

“Today (8 Sept), we received fragments of the spine.”

Once all the body parts are recovered, they will undergo DNA tests, which will help investigators shed more light on the case, he added.

Couple frequently argued

According to police, the motive for the murder stemmed from Alvi’s frequent anger and emotional outbursts toward Ms Tiara.

The final trigger occurred when Ms Tiara did not open the door for Alvi for over an hour, leading to a heated argument that culminated in Alvi killing her.

The couple had been in a relationship for five years, with Alvi claiming that they were married under Islamic law.

