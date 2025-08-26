Man in China divorces wife of 13 years after DNA test shows his uncle fathered their 3 daughters

Man discovers wife’s affair with uncle, learns 3 daughters not his own

A man in Henan, China was devastated to learn that his three daughters were not biologically his, but fathered by his uncle.

According to local news reports, Mr Zhou had been married for 13 years, spending most of that time working away from home to support his family.

He regularly sent his earnings to his wife and returned whenever possible to be with his children, believing he was providing them with a better life.

DNA test confirms all 3 daughters not his

His suspicions about his children’s paternity arose after a quarrel with his second uncle during a recent visit home.

While confiding in a neighbour, Mr Zhou was struck by the remark:

Don’t you notice your eldest daughter looks like your uncle?

Feeling unsettled, Mr Zhou observed his daughters more closely and realised they bore little resemblance to him.

Unable to shake his doubts, he secretly took his three daughters for paternity testing.

The results confirmed his worst fears: none of the children were biologically his.

Wife agrees to pay S$27K in compensation over 15 years

Shattered by the revelation, Mr Zhou confronted his wife and uncle.

His uncle refused to undergo a paternity test, while his wife remained silent.

Mr Zhou subsequently filed for divorce and sought 150,000 yuan (S$27,000) in compensation, arguing that he had been deceived into raising children who were not his own.

After the divorce, he discovered that his ex-wife had moved in with his uncle.

In August this year, his ex-wife finally agreed to pay 10,000 yuan (S$1,800) annually for 15 years, a total of 150,000 yuan in compensation.

