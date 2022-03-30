Man Found Dead On Lazarus Island 2 Days After Going Missing

Many seeking an adventure slightly off Singapore will venture to our Southern Islands to enjoy the pristine beaches and clear waters. While these may seem like idyllic spots for an open water swim, they can also be treacherous.

On Sunday (27 Mar) afternoon, 43-year-old Mr Kurnia Hardiman Sumardi went for a swim at Lazarus Island.

However, he never returned. For 2 days, family and friends appealed to the public to keep a lookout for him.

Unfortunately, their worst fears were confirmed on Tuesday (29 Mar) when his body was found along the Lazarus Island shoreline. Police are now investigating the incident.

43-year-old went missing after going for swim

On Saturday (26 Mar), Mr Kurnia went on a 2-day trip with his family to Lazarus Island.

Source

Before they left on Sunday (27 Mar), the 43-year-old told his family he wanted to go for a swim at the beach, reported Lianhe Zaobao.

However, at noon, Mr Kurnia’s wife realised he had gone missing since they parted ways in the morning. At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing a pair of dark blue trousers.

The family later called the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) for assistance at around 1.25pm. 2 marine vessels were dispatched near Lazarus Island.

Family appeals to public to search for Mr Kurnia

Speaking to Lianhe Zaobao, Mr Kurnia’s stepdaughter Ms Yanna said the waters there were deep. They were very worried and had hoped to find him soon.

She added that after heading home that day, her mother returned to Lazarus Island the next day to search for Mr Kurnia but to no avail.

Family members also took to Facebook to appeal to the public to keep a lookout for Mr Kurnia and sought prayers for him.

Source

Facebook page Boats & Related Stuff For Sale In Singapore also asked the online boating community for help, hoping to reunite the family.

Man found dead at Lazarus Island suspected of drowning

In the early hours of Tuesday (29 Mar) at about 2.50am, Mr Kurnia’s body was found near the Lazarus Island shoreline.

According to The Straits Times (ST), the police were alerted to the case of suspected drowning involving a man who went missing at sea near Lazarus Island.

Police investigations are ongoing.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday (29 Mar), Ms Yanna shared the unfortunate news that her stepfather had drowned while swimming at Lazarus Island.

Source

She said that Mr Kurnia was a “loving husband to her (my) mother and was a(n) involved father in their (our) short life together”.

Ms Yanna then called for the public to stop spreading videos of the discovery of Mr Kurnia’s body being in chats or on social media.

As her family is grieving, she seeks the public’s understanding on the matter.

Condolences to Mr Kurnia’s loved ones

This was an extremely tragic incident that serves as a cautionary tale for all who are exploring our Southern Islands.

Regarding the incident, a Singapore Marine Guide spokesperson told Lianhe Zaobao that the seas at the island are more dangerous and the public should take extra precautions when going into the waters.

Hopefully, those who wish to explore the islands in future will remember such advice.

MS News offers our sincerest condolences to Mr Kurnia’s loved ones. May he rest in peace.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Indra Roslan on Facebook and Island Cruise.