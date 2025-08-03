Man in Hong Kong found dead naked in flat, surrounded by sex toys & lube

Man discovered dead in Hong Kong flat surrounded by sex toys, blood found around nostrils

A man in Hong Kong was recently found dead under bizarre circumstances — naked, with sex toys and bottles of lubricant scattered around him.

According to The Standard (HK), the 49-year-old, identified as Mr Chow, was discovered inside his flat at Wing Fat Mansion on Wednesday (30 July), after a security guard was alerted by a foul odour coming from the unit.

Man discovered nude on bed with sex toys, lube & blood around nose

While on his patrol, the security guard caught a whiff of a strange odour coming from one of the units.

Upon checking, he found the door slightly ajar and peered inside — only to make a grisly discovery.

Mr Chow was lying naked on his bed, surrounded by sex toys and multiple bottles of lubricant. Blood was reportedly seen around his nostrils.

The guard immediately called the police at 3.38pm, according to The Star. When the police arrived, they pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The next day, at around 2pm, workers removed the body for an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

Box of sex toys seized as evidence

Police also collected the sex paraphernalia and lubricant bottles as evidence, filling an entire box. The box was taken away for further investigation.

So far, the preliminary autopsy revealed no obvious injuries or bruising on the body.

Authorities have classified the case as an unnatural death and are continuing their investigation.

In a similar incident, a security guard in China died after he had sex at work back in 2014.

A lengthy legal dispute was eventually settled earlier this year when a court ruled the death a work-related injury, entitling the man’s family to compensation.

