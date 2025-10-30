Man found dead with hands tied and abdomen slashed open in Thailand cassava field

Dead body of man found tied up with abdomen slashed open in cassava field, police suspect personal dispute

On Friday (24 Oct), the tied-up body of a man was found lying face down in a cassava field in Prachinburi, Thailand, with his abdomen slashed open and intestines spilling out.

According to Thai news media Naewna, the victim was believed to have been dead for two days.

Body discovered by resident checking rat traps

The body was uncovered at around 8am by a local resident, Mr Sutthichai (name transliterated), who had been checking rat traps he had set the previous evening.

While scouting for new spots to place his traps, Mr Sutthichai noticed something dark on the ground surrounded by flies.

At first, he thought it was just a pile of trash, but upon closer inspection, he realised it was a human leg.

Shocked, he immediately fled the area and reported the gruesome discovery to his lodging owner, who then alerted authorities.

Victim’s hands tied and body shows signs of torture

Upon arrival, police discovered the victim’s hands tightly bound with wire. His body had already started to decompose.

The abdomen had been gruesomely slashed open, and sharp-force injuries were visible on his back.

Investigators suspect that the victim, whose identity remains unknown, was killed elsewhere and dumped in the field.

Wife receives phone call before victim goes missing

According to Thai news outlet Matichon, the victim’s wife later appeared at the scene, devastated by the news.

She explained that her husband had gone missing on Tuesday (21 Oct) after receiving a threatening phone call from a Myanmar national, identified only as Mr Gu (name transliterated).

Mr Gu allegedly demanded 50,000 baht (S$1,980), threatening to kill the victim if the money wasn’t delivered.

After the call, both her husband and Mr Gu became unreachable. A missing-person report was filed that same day.

Police suspect personal dispute and financial motive

When police showed the wife the body, she broke down in tears and fled the scene. Her brother and other Myanmar workers present also mourned, having recognised the victim.

Police believe that the murder was likely connected to personal disputes or money issues.

Investigations are ongoing to confirm the victim’s nationality and the exact cause of his death, with authorities intensifying their search for the suspect.

