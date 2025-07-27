S’pore man runs into debtor who ghosted him for 2 years after borrowing S$10K, punches & threatens him with scissors

Singapore man brandishes scissors at debtor who didn’t pay back S$10K loan, takes S$5K from his bag

A man in Singapore threatened a debtor with scissors after the latter had ghosted him for two years, receiving jail time on 25 July for it.

30-year-old Toh Xin Ann had met Goh Cheng Feng over a poker game in 2018.

In 2022, Goh borrowed S$10,000 from Toh, under the condition that he pay S$500 back monthly. Goh agreed, but only made a single monthly payment before vanishing.

Man punches debtor and takes his money with scissors

Two years later, on 2 May 2024, they ran into each other again at a poker game hosted by a mutual friend.

At around 1am, the two spoke on a balcony, with Toh asking about the outstanding S$9,500 loan.

The debtor claimed to only be able to pay back S$1,500, which Toh did not believe. He asked to check Goh’s crossbody bag.

When Goh refused, Toh punched him twice or thrice. The defendant then grabbed a pair of scissors from a room and brandished them at Goh, demanding the bag.

The debtor passed his bag over, and Toh took the S$5,000 he found inside.

Goh went to the police station while Toh headed to the Resorts World Sentosa Casino to gamble with the money. Police officers arrested the defendant, finding S$3,400 in cash on him.

Toh given 1 month jail for threatening debtor with scissors

On 25 July 2025, Toh pleaded guilty to one count of criminal intimidation in court.

The prosecution acknowledged that the scissors were not particularly dangerous and sought six to eight weeks of jail for his crime.

In mitigation, Toh’s lawyer said her client was in an angered state because Goh had ghosted him previously after taking the loan.

She claimed that Toh covered most of the scissor blades in his grip and only wanted to check Goh’s bag rather than force him to pay back the debt. As such, she pleaded for leniency in sentencing.

The judge noted that the case details did not specify if Toh pointed the scissors at a vulnerable spot of Goh’s body.

However, as the defendant first punched Goh before threatening him with a weapon, it made the crime more severe.

The judge ultimately handed Toh a sentence of one month in jail.

Goh hit with 19 charges in separate court case

Goh, meanwhile, had previously faced 19 charges and pleaded guilty to seven on 21 July. The 31-year-old had owed money to a man named Jason over poker.

Jason proposed a sham marriage with a Vietnamese woman, where Goh would act as her local sponsor and apply for visit passes so she could stay in the country.

Goh would be paid S$4,000 on the day of solemnisation, S$1,000 monthly afterwards, and S$6,000 on approval of her long-term visit pass.

He agreed and married Dolly Luong in April 2023, with the two not living together. After failing to get a long-term pass, the two annulled their marriage.

Goh applied for short-term passes for her to remain until Dec 2023 to finalise the divorce. He received S$11,500 from Dolly in total.

Judge sentences Goh to over 20 months in jail

In March 2024, Goh married Phan Thi Trang after another proposal from Jason, but failed again to get a long-term visit pass.

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) arrested him for the sham marriage in June 2024.

Additionally, he made a false statement to the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) to hire a helper under his name, who provided freelance cleaning services.

He also disclosed his Singpass login credentials, with over S$440,000 of money in scams flowing through his bank accounts.

The judge sentenced Goh to 20 months and six weeks in jail, alongside an S$18,000 fine.

