Thai man wins S$1.18M in lottery after receiving blessing from monk, donates S$19.6K to temple

Thai man donates S$19.6K to temple after winning S$1.18M in lottery

Blessings and winning lottery prizes often go hand in hand for numerous Thai folks.

Recently, a man in Sriracha, Chonburi, Thailand jumped for joy after he astonishingly won five first-place lottery jackpots following the draw day on Tuesday (1 Oct).

He reportedly earned a total of 30 million baht (S$1.18 million) in prizes.

Received blessing mark on hand by monk before draw day

The lucky winner, Mr Worawong (name transliterated from Thai), had earlier visited Khao Mai Daeng Temple, situated in the Bang Phra sub-district of Sriracha, Chonburi Province.

He reportedly met with a monk named Luang Pho Sa-nga (name transliterated from Thai) and received a blessing mark on his hand for his birthday on 30 Sept, according to Thai news outlet Khaosod.

While waiting for his turn to get a blessing, he purchased five lottery tickets. The number was revealed to be 718665.

After getting the blessing mark, he also rented an amulet, which he believed would bring fortune.

He attributed his luck in winning the jackpots to the blessing mark he had received from the monk and the amulet he had rented.

Donates S$19.6K to temple after winning lottery

After learning that he won the prizes, he returned to the temple to pay his respect and express gratitude.

Additionally, he expressed his desire to donate 499,999 baht (S$19,600) to the temple to help build a stupa.

The temple is known as a sacred place and home to revered monks with supernatural abilities, as reported by Khaosod.

Also read: Two women in Thailand win S$225K top prize in lottery after dreaming of naked man



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Khaosod.