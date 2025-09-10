Man in Canada loses licence for driving Barbie toy jeep during morning rush hour

Man gets suspended from driving after being spotted on busy road in pink Barbie toy jeep

A man in Prince George, British Columbia, Canada, has been suspended from driving for 90 days after he was spotted driving a pink Babrie jeep on a busy street on Friday (5 Sept) morning.

At approximately 9 am local time, an officer on patrol observed the man driving the toy car.

While the situation might seem humorous at first, local police pointed out that it posed a risk to other drivers.

“Motorists aren’t used to looking out for someone…at that level, the toy car level. So it was enough to start a traffic stop,” they said.

Man borrowed Barbie jeep from roommate’s daughter

The vehicle was identified as a Power Wheels Barbie Jeep Wrangler, which the driver, Kasper Lincoln, had borrowed from his roommate’s daughter.

Lincoln told Canada’s Global News that he was driving the toy car to get a Slurpee, adding:

It’s not like it was a high-speed chase. I waited until it was safe, and when I crossed the road, I was doing my hand signals.

However, during the traffic stop, officers suspected Lincoln of being impaired.

Man’s blood alcohol level was above legal limit

A subsequent breath test revealed that his blood alcohol level was above the legal limit, and it was later found that he was driving with a suspended license.

Lincoln insisted he had not been drinking that morning and had just woken up.

“I didn’t think you could get a DUI in a Barbie truck,” he said.

Thankfully, the toy jeep was not impounded, it was returned to its rightful owner — his roommate’s daughter.

Any vehicle using power source on public road requires licensed driver

The police clarified that any vehicle on a public roadway that uses a power source other than human muscles is considered a motor vehicle and requires a licensed driver and insurance.

According to the police, Lincoln’s actions posed a risk not only to himself but also to other motorists, who were forced to manoeuvre around him.

The man is scheduled to appear in court in December.

Featured image adapted from North Shore News and Crystal Rain on Facebook.