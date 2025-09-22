Man in China drops brand new iPhone 17 for durability test, screen ends up cracking

Man in China drops new iPhone 17 to test durability, screen cracks instantly

Most people would go out of their way to protect a brand new device, but one man in China decided to do the exact opposite.

To the shock of onlookers, he deliberately dropped his brand new iPhone 17 onto the ground to test its durability — only to end up cracking the screen right away.

In a 30-second video circulating on Xiaohongshu, the man can be seen holding up the device before asking the surrounding crowd whether they would still be willing to buy the phone at a high price if the screen cracked.

After posing the question, he let go of the iPhone.

Gasps and loud exclamations followed as it hit the ground with a thud.

Screen cracked at the corner

When the man picked the phone up, the crowd swarmed around to see the result.

Sure enough, the screen had cracked slightly at the bottom corner.

“It cracked! Is it really so fragile?” he remarked in disbelief.

The iPhone 17 is said to feature a “Durable Ceramic Shield 2 front” with three times better scratch resistance than previous models — though Apple doesn’t claim it can withstand deliberate drops from a height.

Netizens call stunt wasteful

The clip soon sparked criticism online.

Many netizens said his actions were wasteful, with one writing: “Feels like such a waste of a phone.”

Another pointed out that durability wasn’t the issue, noting that any phone would have been shattered if dropped like that.

According to Apple’s official store, the iPhone 17 retails from S$1,299 in Singapore.

The highly anticipated model arrived here on Friday (19 Sept), with hundreds queuing outside the Orchard Road outlet to get their hands on it.

Featured image adapted from Edward880401 on Xiaohongshu.