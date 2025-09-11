CEO of Chinese media company gifts iPhone 17 Pro Max to all staff, including interns & new hires

CEO of Chinese media company Mediastorm gifts iPhone 17 Pro Max to all staff

Apple’s newest iPhones have just been unveiled, and while most people will have to save up to get their hands on one, employees at Chinese media company Mediastorm won’t need to worry.

Their CEO, Tim Pan, recently announced that every member of staff will be receiving the top-of-the-line iPhone 17 Pro Max.

One staff member, who was attending Apple’s launch event at the Steve Jobs Theater in California, shared on Xiaohongshu that she had just finished watching the keynote when the “news of the year” dropped.

“Mr Tim is seriously the best boss in the world!” she gushed.

Interns & new hires included in generous giveaway

In his message, Mr Pan confirmed that the giveaway applies to all employees — from interns to brand-new hires — as long as they were with the company at the time of the announcement.

Each staff member will receive an iPhone 17 Pro Max (priced from S$1,899 in Singapore), though they may also choose another model if they prefer.

As company gifts in China are taxable, Mr Pan reassured employees that Mediastorm would also absorb those costs.

A generous annual tradition

This isn’t the first time the CEO has surprised his staff with Apple products.

In 2024, roughly 100 Mediastorm employees each received an iPhone 16 Pro, along with an Apple Watch Series 10.

As with this year’s giveaway, the company also paid all related taxes.

