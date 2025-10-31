Man in M’sia drives past student hostel & exposes genitals, young residents traumatised

Man caught exposing genitals outside Kampar hostel

Students at a hostel in Kampar, Perak, Malaysia, were left traumatised after a man exposed his genitals in full public view.

The lewd act was caught on CCTV, and went viral on Facebook after it was posted earlier this week.

In the screenshots of the footage, a man was seen riding his motorcycle through the Westlake residential area.

Stopping in a street dividing two rows of houses, the man then lowered his pants to his knees.

He remained seated on his vehicle as he glanced at a young woman.

The woman, likely a resident of the hostel, is seen fleeing in terror after witnessing the flasher.

Police report filed, investigation ongoing

It is understood that many male and female students rent accommodations in the area where the incident occurred.

According to Oriental Daily, Kampar district police chief Supt Mohamad Nazri Daud confirmed that a police report has been filed.

An investigation is underway to identify the individual responsible for the incident.

Featured image adapted from Kwong Wah and Oriental Daily.