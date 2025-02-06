Man allegedly falls 7 floors down & crashes into CNY display in M’sia mall

Man falls from 7th floor and lands into CNY display in M’sia mall

At around 1.45pm on Wednesday (5 Feb), a man reportedly fell from the 7th floor of Gurney Plaza in Penang, Malaysia and landed into a Chinese New Year (CNY) display in the middle of the mall, leaving nearby shoppers in shock.

According to a Facebook post by Lee Bp in the Facebook group PenangToday Community, the man crashed into a traditional Chinese house prop displayed in the atrium of the mall, ripping through the middle of the decoration.

Photos show that a section of the decoration’s upper roof had collapsed onto the floor, while the wall panel had been torn apart by the impact of the fall.

People could be seen flocking to the scene of the fall. In another photo, onlookers could be seen watching the incident from the upper floors.

“Currently still waiting for an ambulance. Hopefully, he will be fine,” the post said.

Man allegedly jumped from 7th floor

The post drew significant attention, with over 400 reactions and over 180 shares. Many netizens flocked to the comments, expressing concern about the man’s fate.

One netizen, who was an onlooker at the scene, shared that he heard a loud bang when the incident occurred and thereafter saw a man spitting blood after hitting the floor.

They added that another witness alleged that the man had jumped on his own accord from the seventh floor.

Another netizen shared their wish for him to be alright following the accident.

Amid curiosity about the man’s well-being, another person commented that the man was still alive.

Another Facebook user remarked that the decorations cushioned his fall and saved the man’s life.

Later, The Star reported that the victim had been sent to a hospital and was receiving medical treatment.

Investigations are ongoing.

