Woman falls to death from 33rd floor of apartment building in Malaysia after exiting toilet through window

19-year-old woman in Malaysia falls to death from window as toilet door was broken

Trapped in the toilet due to a broken door, a 19-year-old woman tried to get out from a window of her apartment building in Malaysia.

She ended up plunging to her death from the 33rd floor, reported Malaysian daily Berita Harian.

Woman pronounced dead at scene

Assistant Commissioner Naazron Abdul Yusof, police chief of the Kajang district, confirmed that it was alerted to the incident at 6.34pm on Wednesday (25 Dec).

Members of the public had contacted the authorities after discovering the woman, a foreign student at a public university, lying in a pool of blood in the 12th-floor corridor of the building in Kajang, a city in Selangor state.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

A police forensic team was also deployed at the location to assist with the investigation.

Woman sustained multiple injuries after she falls from window: Malaysia police

The victim is believed to have climbed out of the toilet through the window because the door was damaged, the police chief said in a statement.

She then fell into the 12th-floor corridor of the apartment building, he added.

Her body was sent for a post-mortem at Serdang Hospital, where the cause of death was confirmed to be multiple injuries caused by a fall from a height.

The police have classified the case as a sudden death.

Those with information about the incident were urged to come forward to assist with further investigations.

