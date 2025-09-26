24-year-old man in M’sia falls into river, found dead 2 days after search

Man found dead after falling into river & going missing for 2 days

A 24-year-old man from Malaysia was found dead in a river two days after falling at a shipyard in Perak, Malaysia.

His body was discovered on Tuesday (23 Sept) night, after an extensive search by emergency services.

Fishermen reported seeing body floating in river the day after

The man, identified as Liang Junjie (name transliterated), fell into the river on Monday (22 Sept) afternoon. The circumstances surrounding the fall remain unclear.

Rescuers, as well as police officers, soon commenced search operations.

On the first day, a diving team was called in, but the operation was suspended due to strong currents.

At about 9.18pm the next day, fishermen reported seeing a body floating in the river about 800m from the site of the incident.

Rescuers quickly retrieved the body and brought it ashore by 9.58pm, reports Malaysia’s Sin Chew Daily.

The body was subsequently handed over to the police for further examination.

Featured images adapted from Sin Chew Daily.