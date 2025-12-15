Man with prosthetic leg flashes women in Penang coffeeshop, they hold off legal action following apology

Man flashes mother & daughter in Penang coffeeshop

A mother and daughter’s peaceful lunch at a coffeeshop in Penang, Malaysia was abruptly disrupted on Friday (12 Dec) when a man, reportedly wearing a prosthetic leg, exposed his genitals to them.

The daughter immediately shared videos of the encounter on Facebook, warning other women in the area to beware of the “exhibitionist”.

Culprit exposes himself, then sits down casually

Based on CCTV footage, the mother and daughter were seated at a table at around 2pm when the man approached their area.

The daughter told Sin Chew Daily that the man initially stood a few feet away.

When she looked over at him, he had pulled down his shorts, fully exposing his genitals toward them, an act she described as “revolting”.

She immediately yelled at the man. In response, he merely pulled his shorts back on and walked back to his table to leisurely resume drinking his coffee as if nothing untoward had occurred.

Man leaves after being confronted

Following the man’s lewd act, the daughter began recording him while continuing to scold him.

The man only left the premises after the coffee shop owner and other customers approached and severely reprimanded him.

The daughter later discovered that the man lives in the vicinity, residing near an old folk’s home.

She noted that many bystanders may have refrained from taking further action due to the man’s physical condition and thanked the coffee shop owner for providing her with the CCTV footage.

Victims decide to hold off legal action following apology

The daughter used her post to remind other women who may find themselves in similar situations not to panic or retreat out of fear.

“Don’t be scared and cry, because that’s exactly the kind of reaction they want girls to have,” she wrote. “This reaction would make him feel superior.”

She also strongly advised women to confront the culprit and record evidence for authorities.

In the end, the family decided to temporarily refrain from reporting the incident to the police and pursuing legal action after the man apologised to her father, mother, and herself.

