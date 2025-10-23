Man in Taiwan flashes & grabs young woman on the street, passersby jump in to help

Man flashes and grabs young woman on Taiwan street

A 59-year-old homeless man was arrested for flashing a woman and grabbing her on the street in Songshan District, Taipei, Taiwan, on 14 Oct.

According to ETtoday, the victim in her 20s was taking out the trash at around 10.20pm when the man surnamed Xu, who was reportedly sniffing glue and whose pants were partially removed, approached her from behind.

He whispered into her ear and then grabbed her tightly by the wrist, causing her to resist and scream in fear.

Man lets go of woman after passersby intervene

Fortunately, two men passing by on a motorcycle noticed the commotion, as seen in videos of the incident circulating online.

The pillon rider jumped off the vehicle and quickly approached the scene, prompting Xu to let go, while the rider turned the vehicle around to intervene.

Another passerby also rushed to the scene from across the road.

Xu then threw the empty box of food in his hand and pulled up his pants.

Man faces multiple charges

Later, police arrived and arrested Xu, who now faces multiple charges, including forced indecency, coercion, and public indecency.

Authorities are investigating the incident before transferring the case to the Taipei District Prosecutors’ Office.

They have also increased patrols and checks on suspicious individuals, urging the public to report any suspicious activity immediately to maintain public order.

Featured image adapted from 公視新聞網 on YouTube, 三立新聞網SETN on YouTube.

