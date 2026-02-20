45-year-old man found dead outside Sheng Siong Tampines outlet on 1st day of CNY

Sheng Siong staff discover motionless man outside supermarket in Tampines

A 45-year-old man was found dead by supermarket staff outside a Sheng Siong outlet in Tampines on Tuesday (17 Feb).

He was found lying motionless in a tent displaying Chinese New Year (CNY) items outside the supermarket.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the staff called the police after attempts to wake the man were unsuccessful.

Man looked like he was ‘sleeping’

Mr. Liao, 64, who works at a coffee shop, told reporters that he was passing by at around 9am when he saw police cordoning the area in front of the supermarket.

Another passerby, Sidaya (name transliterated), who works at a nearby grocery store, claimed to have seen a man lying inside the tent at around 8am.

The man was lying with his arms and legs outstretched, as if he were asleep, she added.

She also witnessed supermarket staff attempting to rouse the man but failing to do so.

No foul play suspected

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told MS News that they received a call for assistance at 506 Tampines Central 1 on 17 Feb at about 8:55am.

A person was pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) confirmed receiving a report of an unnatural death where a 45-year-old man was found lying motionless at the aforementioned location and subsequently pronounced dead by paramedics.

Based on preliminary investigations, foul play is not suspected. The case is currently under investigation.

Also read: 2 elderly men found dead over 2 days in MacPherson & Tampines, no foul play suspected

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps.