Man in Indonesia arrested for forcing girlfriend into prostitution to raise money for their wedding

Indonesian man pimps girlfriend 17 times allegedly to raise wedding funds

On 29 July, a 26-year-old man in Indonesia was arrested for forcing his girlfriend into prostitution at least 17 times.

He did this to allegedly raise money and save up for their wedding, reports Indonesian news outlet Wahana News.

Man promised marriage but delivered exploitation

The suspect, identified as AK, allegedly coerced his 25-year-old girlfriend, DAA, into selling sex via dating apps, convincing her that it was the only way to afford their future together.

Police say AK pocketed 500,000 rupiah (S$39) per client, and resorted to threats and violence whenever DAA resisted, according to Indonesian news media Cakaplah.

The couple had been in a relationship for about six months, but the abuse is believed to have intensified over the past two months, with repeated physical and psychological pressure.

Victim later reported abuse to police, leading to arrest

The abuse came to light after the victim, no longer able to endure the threats and beatings, bravely reported her boyfriend to the authorities.

Police launched an investigation and arrested AK at a hotel in East Cikarang, West Java, where he was caught red-handed arranging another transaction.

“Our officers posed as clients on the app used by the suspect,” said Police Chief AKP Sugiharto. “His motive was to raise money for their wedding preparations. But his method was inhumane — he exploited his partner as an object for sexual profit.”

Suspect alleged victim agreed to prostitution

During questioning, AK tried to shift the blame, saying the victim “agreed” to the arrangement, an allegation she vehemently denied.

She stated that she was forced into prostitution under duress.

Police have confiscated AK’s mobile phone, which contained screenshots and conversations related to the sex work arrangements.

He now faces charges under Article 296 of the Indonesian Criminal Code for facilitating lewd acts and Article 352 for minor assault.

If convicted, he could face one year and four months in prison.

Authorities believe the exploitation began in March 2025, with meetings arranged at various locations in North Cikarang, Bekasi.

