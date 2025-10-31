Man in Thailand calls grandmother to say ‘ I love you’ before dying from cobra bite

Man tells grandmother he loves her before succumbing to deadly cobra bite

A man in Thailand made a heartbreaking final phone call to his grandmother to say “I love you”, moments before he died from a cobra bite at his home in Samut Prakan province.

Body discovered in his home office, fang marks found on his left wrist

A police officer from Bang Sao Thong Police Station received a report of the death on Thursday (23 Oct) at about 9am, reports Thailand Thairath.

Officers and rescue workers found the body of 39-year-old Mr Mai (name transliterated) in his second-floor office at his home.

Fang marks from a snakebite were visible on his left wrist, and authorities believe he died at least two hours before being discovered.

A forensic team documented the scene before sending his body to the Ramajakri Naruebodindra Forensic Institute for an autopsy.

Officers captured reptile to release it back into the wild

Authorities later located a cobra about one metre long near the scene. They safely captured the snake and handed it over to the Bang Chalong Subdistrict Fire Department.

The fire department then sent it to the Queen Saovabha Memorial Institute, which produces anti-venom.

The institute confirmed that the cobra would eventually be released back into the wild.

He had called his grandmother before collapsing

According to his 74-year-old grandmother, Ms Lek (name transliterated), the victim called her at around 6.40am that morning.

He asked her if she loved him, and she replied that she did. Then he said that a cobra had bitten him and asked her to take care of things if something happened to him.

During the call, he started slurring his words and becoming incoherent before going silent. Alarmed, his relatives rushed to his house but found him unresponsive.

They could not revive him despite their CPR attempts and emergency assistance.

She explained that her grandson usually lived alone at his residence and suspected that he might have attempted to catch the snake on his own, but lacked skills and ended up getting bitten.

