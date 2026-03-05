Man in Hong Kong sets hair on fire aboard train, sparks multi-station pursuit before being detained

Police and MTR staff in Hong Kong chase down man who set own hair on fire aboard train

A man in Hong Kong reportedly set his hair on fire while boarding the MTR East Rail Line on Wednesday (4 March), causing panic among other passengers.

The incident led to a multi-station pursuit that ended with the man being detained.

Man reported to have set own hair on fire

MTR staff received a report of a man burning his own hair at around 9.30am.

According to Sing Tao News, staff boarded the train at Fo Tan Station to locate the individual.

Upon investigation, it was found that the man, identified as 37-year-old Lui (name transliterated from Mandarin), had caused his own hair to ignite.

However, by the time staff arrived at the scene, the passengers who witnessed the event had already left the carriage.

According to HK01, staff did not immediately intervene with force but instead monitored Lui closely to ensure the safety of other passengers while the train continued its journey.

The man eventually exited the train at Kowloon Tong Station and transferred to the Kwun Tong Line (Eastbound), continuing his erratic behaviour.

Man sent to hospital for assessment

A multi-station pursuit ensued as MTR staff and police followed the man. Police finally caught up with Lui at the concourse of Kowloon Bay Station.

Upon apprehension, officers observed that Lui’s hair showed visible signs of burning.

During questioning, he was described as incoherent.

The man was later sent to United Christian Hospital for treatment and assessment.

MTR services remained unaffected

The incident did not cause any disruption to MTR services, which continued as usual throughout the unfolding drama.

The Hong Kong police have classified the case as a “Discovery of a Mentally Disordered Person” and investigations are ongoing.

