Half-naked man hangs onto hotel sign in China, allegedly caught cheating by wife

Man spotted hanging on hotel signboard

People often panic when someone catches them red-handed, and that fear can push them into even worse situations.

In Hangzhou, China, onlookers recently spotted a man clinging to a hotel signboard while wearing only his underwear.

Someone reportedly uploaded a video of the incident to Weibo, where it quickly drew widespread attention.

Man hung on hotel exterior half-naked

The viral footage shows a man wearing only red underwear hanging from a sign at the fourth storey of the side of Boyu Apartment, a hotel chain in China.

He gripped the glowing top sign with both hands while he planted both feet precariously on the lower sign.

ETtoday reported that people believed to be rescuers checked on him and shouted at him from the window of a nearby room and from an upper floor.

Netizens speculate man had been caught cheating

Many people reportedly watched the scene, both inside the hotel and on the street below, fearing the man would fall from exhaustion.

Netizens looked at the man’s bizarre location and speculated that his wife had just caught him cheating.

Still, netizens found humour in the man’s predicament. One user reportedly commented, “Luckily he was wearing shorts, otherwise it would be embarrassing to live like this.”

Another wrote, “The cost of having an affair is getting higher and higher, I suggest you learn rock climbing first.”

Meanwhile, others noted how sturdy the signboard was, able to support the man’s weight.

Man’s reason for climbing hotel sign remains unknown

So far, there have been no reports on whether the man was able to climb down from the hotel signboard safely, FTV News reported.

His real reason for climbing the hotel exterior also remains unknown.

