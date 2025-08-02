Woman in China catches husband with mistress, massive crowd forms to watch row

Public spectacle ensues in China after woman catches husband with mistress

Onlookers in China were treated to a public row straight out of a soap opera when a woman caught her husband red-handed with a mistress.

She asked passersby to help her block him from escaping, causing a massive crowd to form around them instantly.

According to local news reports, the incident occurred on 19 July in Guangxi province.

Woman chases down her husband on the road

Prior to their fateful showdown, the woman had been on a trip for groceries.

While traveling on her electric motorcycle, she spotted her husband’s car on the road — along with a rather fashionably dressed woman in the backseat.

With her child in tow, the woman followed the pair until they parked in front of noodle shop.

She then proceeded to block their escape with her motorcycle before getting off to confront them.

Noticing that it was his own wife and child, the husband decided to handle the situation by locking his car doors and rolling his windows up.

This resulted in the woman banging on the car windows, demanding the two to exit the vehicle.

Instead of facing his wife, the man attempted to drive off.

However, a crowd of strangers soon came to the woman’s aid by forming a barrier around the getaway car.

A public row in front of a crowd

With nowhere else left to run, the husband then got out of the car and began to shout at his wife, who was now gripping the mistress’ hair in her hands.

Despite the escalation, the mistress did not budge from her seat.

Instead, she kept her head down, shielding her face from onlookers with her hair.

During the heated exchange, the husband reportedly threatened to beat his wife if she not stop her actions.

Eventually, police arrived and dispersed the crowd.

According to local sources, the man has since lost his job as a result of the spectacle.

His wife is also considering divorce, but was concerned about her financial situation.

