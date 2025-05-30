M’sian woman releases texts ex-husband had with older widows after he blames her for divorce

Malaysian woman releases texts cheating ex-husband had with older widows

Following another viral exposé of a cheating husband, a Malaysian ex-wife shared the texts her cheating husband had with older widows.

Having had enough of him blaming their divorce on her, she publicly shamed him with the sexually explicit texts he exchanged with multiple women.

Her string of posts, originally published on 27 May, has since garnered over 3,000 likes, shares, and comments.

He divorced her not long after she gave birth

According to World of Buzz, the woman revealed that her ex-husband had divorced her shortly after she gave birth. In a follow-up post, she even revealed how her husband had found his affair partners — through Facebook dating.

Although she had long known about his affairs, she still stayed with him.

She said he would tell the women he no longer felt attracted to his wife before renting out a homestay so he and his affair partner could have intercourse.

Allegedly blamed her for divorce

In a third post, she claims he blamed her for the divorce. He told others that he had to divorce her because his wife was “too lazy to cook” and “did not attend to his needs while she was pregnant”.

The post also contained nearly 30 screenshots of the conversations he had with multiple women he allegedly cheated with. Some of the conversations were sexually explicit.

Last October, a woman in Singapore similarly aired her husband’s dirty laundry through Facebook. The Singaporean also shared the sexually explicit texts her husband — who was a primary school vice-principal — exchanged with the mother of two of his students.

The man later resigned due to the controversy.

