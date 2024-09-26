Man in South Korea hides girlfriend’s body in cement for 16 years after murder, arrested after worker’s discovery

Man arrested 16 years after killing his girlfriend & burying her body in cement

A 58-year-old man in South Korea was arrested for the murder of his girlfriend, 16 years after he buried her body in cement on his apartment balcony.

According to a statement from Geoje Police and the Gyeongnam Provincial Police Agency on Monday (23 Sept), the man confessed to hitting his girlfriend, then in her 30s, with a blunt object during an argument on 10 Oct 2008 at their residence in Geoje, South Gyeongsang Province, reported The Korea Herald.

The blow kills her.

Following the murder, he placed her body inside a suitcase and concealed it under bricks and cement on his rooftop balcony.

The remains were only discovered in August 2024 when a maintenance worker, fixing a leak there, stumbled upon the hidden body, according to The Independent.

Police re-open case of missing woman filed in 2011

After the woman disappeared, her family reported her missing — but only three years later, in 2011, because they had lost contact with her.

They learned of her absence when they came to search for her in Geoje and were informed that she had left the city after breaking up with her boyfriend. The family then filed a missing person’s report.

At the time, police found no evidence of foul play, and the boyfriend claimed they had parted ways. The case eventually went cold.

Following the discovery of the body, police re-opened the investigation. Using fingerprint analysis, they confirmed that the remains belonged to the missing woman from 2011, as the body had not fully decomposed.

An autopsy revealed that she had died from a blunt-force injury to the head.

Suspect admits to murder & faces additional drug-related charges

Officers arrested the suspect at his residence in Yangsan, South Gyeongsang Province, and charged him with murder, The Korea Herald reported.

During questioning, he admitted to killing his girlfriend. However, police discovered he was under the influence of methamphetamine at the time of his arrest, resulting in additional drug-related charges.

The investigation revealed that the man continued living in the same apartment for eight years after the murder, until he was imprisoned for drug offences in 2016, based on a report from BBC News.

The apartment was left vacant and later used as a storage space by the landlord.

Authorities said they are continuing the investigation and will charge the man with murder.

Featured image adapted from The Korea Herald.