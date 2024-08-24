Woman in M’sia injures feet while walking in high heels, boyfriend swaps shoes with her 

Man swaps shoes with girlfriend & walks in high heels while visiting zoo

During a visit to a zoo, a woman in Malaysia injured her feet while wearing heels. In a loving gesture, her boyfriend decided to swap his sneakers for her heels.

Earlier this week, the woman posted a 27-second TikTok video showing her boyfriend strutting around in her shoes.

According to Sin Chew Daily, the boyfriend ended up walking in heels for an hour and was unfazed by the looks of others.

Unsurprisingly, the OP was deeply touched by her partner’s gesture and said she felt like the “luckiest girl in the world”.

The OP mentioned in the description that her boyfriend did not inform her about the surprise zoo visit beforehand, thus explaining her decision to don heels.

“He looked so happy wearing them,” she added.

Featured image adapted from @pareepari on TikTok.