Man hits construction hoardings with walking stick near Pasir Ris MRT station, allegedly damages them

Man filmed hitting construction hoardings with walking stick until they cave in

A man was recently caught on camera striking construction hoardings with a walking stick late at night near Pasir Ris MRT station.

The unusual incident reportedly took place opposite the station and has since drawn concern online.

Eyewitness spots man banging on site barrier

The incident was shared by @sgfollowsall via Instagram on 22 Feb, after a follower submitted a video of the unusual behaviour.

According to the caption, the eyewitness was walking towards the MRT station at around 11.45pm when they noticed the man.

“So I was walking to the MRT then I saw this guy repeatedly banging on to the construction side barrier,” the contributor said.

In the clip, the man is seen walking alongside the hoardings before stopping and striking them several times with his walking stick.

Loud banging noises can be heard with each hit.

At one point, the eyewitness is heard shouting at the man in an apparent attempt to stop him.

Several members of the public are also seen walking past during the incident.

Man allegedly continues after video ends

According to the caption, the man continued hitting the structure even after the recording ended.

“After this video he kept on banging some more,” the eyewitness claimed.

They added that at one section, the man focused his blows on a specific spot until it reportedly caved in.

“Then got one part he stop, then he use the walking stick and bang the thing until it cave in,” they reported.

It is unclear how extensive the damage was.

Netizens concerned over unusual behaviour

Netizens have expressed concern over the man’s behaviour, with some wondering if the man was acting out due to stress.

One netizen urged the eyewitness to make a police report regarding the incident.

Others speculated whether the man could have been under stress or facing personal issues.

Construction hoardings are typically installed to shield the public from ongoing works and to restrict unauthorised access to potentially hazardous areas.

Damaging such structures could pose safety risks to both workers and pedestrians.

The reason behind the man’s actions remains unknown.

Featured image adapted from @sgfollowsall on Instagram.