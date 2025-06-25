Man steals S$50K from red packets at wedding reception in S’pore hotel, gambles S$12K in 4 hours

Man pleads guilty to stealing nearly S$50K from red packets at wedding reception

A man who stole nearly S$50,000 worth of red packets from a wedding reception at a luxury hotel in Singapore has been sentenced to a year in jail.

The culprit, 36-year-old Lee Yi Wei, was handed his sentence on Tuesday (24 June) after pleading guilty to one count of theft and another of gambling with an unlicensed operator.

In addition to his jail term, Lee was ordered to repay S$46,000 to the victim, the groom, by 31 July.

According to Channel News Asia (CNA), failure to do so will result in an additional 100 days behind bars.

Man was former banquet server at hotel

The wedding reception took place on 5 April at JW Marriott Singapore South Beach, where Lee used to work as a part-time banquet server.

Familiar with the venue’s layout and the routine for wedding gift collection, he knew of an accessible escape route via the ballroom’s side door.

When the reception table — where guests had placed red packets — was momentarily unattended, he snatched two boxes filled with cash totalling S$48,939. Then, Lee fled through the side door.

When the missing boxes were discovered, the wedding organiser reviewed CCTV footage, which clearly captured Lee in the act. The police were immediately notified.

Man gambled over S$12K in 4 hours

After escaping, Lee transferred the red packets into a single box in an alley along Purvis Street, then hid the stash in a locker at the National Library.

He proceeded to Bugis Junction, where he spent S$350 on new clothes and changed his appearance. Later, he retrieved the money, discarded the box, and embarked on a gambling spree.

That same evening, he blew S$12,200 at a Singapore Pools outlet within just four hours.

He deposited more than S$36,000 into his bank account and quickly converted the funds into gambling credits with an unlicensed online gambling provider, placing 195 bets over three days.

When police arrested him on 7 April, they found S$3,000 in cash still on him. Court documents also revealed he is a habitual gambler with a record of illegal betting.

