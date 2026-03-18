Man in Thailand finds missing girlfriend dead in apartment closet, allegedly used iCloud to trace her

Man finds body of missing girlfriend, claims he used iCloud to locate her

A man in Chonburi, Thailand, used iCloud tracking to locate his missing girlfriend, only to find her dead in her apartment closet.

Local police were alerted to the case on 13 March at around 9.06pm.

The body was discovered at a residential property in the Nong Prue Subdistrict.

Couple had gotten into an argument

The 27-year-old deceased had disappeared following a verbal argument with her boyfriend. Both their identities have been kept anonymous.

After his girlfriend went missing, the man used iCloud to track her location.

His search led him to her rented room, where he received no response despite calling out to her.

The man eventually asked the property’s caretaker for a spare key to enter the room.

Upon opening the door, he discovered her body hidden in a closet.

Further investigations ongoing

Authorities found no signs of struggle or forced entry, and the room appeared undisturbed.

They have also brought in the boyfriend for questioning.

While an initial examination indicated no immediate signs of foul play, police are treating the case as suspicious.

The body has been sent to the Institute of Forensic Medicine for a post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death.

Police are continuing their investigation into the incident.

Also read: Man finds wife dead in Bangkok petrol station toilet during travel stop, police suspect medical condition



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Featured image adapted from Khaosod.