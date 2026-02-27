Man finds wife dead in Bangkok petrol station toilet during travel stop, police suspect medical condition

Man devastated after wife found dead in petrol station restroom during travel stop in Thailand

A 63-year-old man was left in shock after his wife was found dead inside a petrol station restroom in Thailand during a stop on their journey home.

The incident occurred at about 5.30pm on Wednesday (25 Feb) along a road in Bangkok’s Bang Bon district.

Police officers from Bang Khun Thian Police Station, along with volunteers from the Poh Teck Tung Foundation and a forensic doctor from Siriraj Hospital, arrived at the scene after receiving a report of a death in the women’s restroom.

Woman found face down in cubicle

The deceased was discovered in the first cubicle of the women’s toilet, lying face down.

She was dressed in a cream-coloured T-shirt, a blue jacket, and blue long pants.

Officers observed a wound on her forehead but found no other visible injuries.

Rescue personnel later removed the body for further examination.

Husband alerted staff after wife did not respond

According to her husband, identified as Mr Thamwat, the couple had been travelling from Rayong province back to their home in the Ekachai 89 area when his wife asked to stop to use the restroom.

He pulled into the petrol station to let her alight.

Shortly after, their grandchild, who was travelling with them, began crying. Concerned that his wife had been gone for some time, he went to check on her.

When she did not respond from inside the cubicle, he sought help from petrol station staff to open the door.

They found her unconscious. She was later confirmed to have died.

Police suspect underlying medical condition

Preliminary investigations indicate that the woman may have suffered a sudden episode related to an underlying medical condition, causing her to faint and subsequently pass away.

Her family has not expressed any doubts over the cause of death.

The body has been sent to the Department of Forensic Medicine at Siriraj Hospital for an autopsy before being released to the family for religious rites.

Police have invited the husband to provide further information as part of standard procedures.

