Chinese man jumps out of moving car in Cambodia to escape abductors in kidnapping attempt

Chinese man jumps out of moving car in Cambodia to escape kidnappers

A Chinese man living in Australia made a daring escape after being kidnapped in Cambodia, leaping out of a moving car in broad daylight.

The dramatic moment was caught on camera and quickly went viral.

Victim jumps from moving car to escape abductors

On 3 March, the video was uploaded to the Facebook page Video Funny and showed a man desperately trying to climb out of a moving red car on a road in Cambodia.

According to the caption, the incident occurred at 2.30pm on the same day.

A woman in a nearby vehicle noticed the strange incident and began to film the man trying to escape from a moving red car, his upper body and left leg out of the vehicle.

He hung on the side of the car for a while before taking out his right leg, which caused him to be dragged on the road as he continued to hold on to the moving car.

After a tense struggle, the man let go, tumbling onto the roadside before scrambling to his feet.

Victim is a Chinese businessman from Australia

On 4 Mar, the Police Commissariat of Kandal Province released a statement regarding the incident.

They said that the victim was a Chinese man named Mr Liu Sen who lives in Australia, where he owns a car window business.

In December 2024, a friend introduced Liu to another Chinese man named Feng Zhiye.

Over three months, Feng claimed he was opening a business in Phnom Penh and offered Liu a company representative position with a lucrative salary — but refused to disclose what the business was.

Trusting the recommendation of his friend, Liu flew to Cambodia on 2 March to meet Feng in person.

Victim was kidnapped by four Khmer men

According to Mr Liu, he left Australia at 11.50pm on 2 Mar and arrived at Cambodia’s Phnom Penh International Airport at 11am on 3 Mar.

As soon as he landed, he contacted Feng, who arranged a car to pick him up.

A male Khmer driver arrived at the airport to take Mr Liu to meet an unknown Chinese man who was said to be Feng’s business partner.

However, while Mr Liu and the driver were travelling, three Khmer men hailed the car.

When the car stopped, the three men ran up to the vehicle and entered, two of them grabbing Mr Liu on each side.

During this time, Mr Liu’s phone was also taken from him.

Cambodian police looking for clues about kidnappers’ identities

To escape his abductors, Mr Liu pressed a button to open the car window.

After successfully escaping the car, he ran to a restaurant to ask people for help.

The police then arrived and took him to the station for an interrogation.

They are currently investigating the identities of Mr Liu’s kidnappers as well as the owner of the car used.

